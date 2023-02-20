99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Balsam Moon Preserve in Pine River to host annual bonfire event Feb. 25

Snowshoeing, show sculptures and more will entertain participants

Bonfire 2020.jpg
The annual bonfire at Balsam Moon Preserve in Pine River will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Contributed / Balsam Moon Preserve
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 20, 2023 04:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The annual bonfire gathering at Balsam Moon Preserve west of Pine River is open to all ages from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

This is a time for winter fun in community with others in a peaceful setting. Participants are welcome to bring their snowshoes to hike the trails.

Others can make a snow sculpture on site for fun, peak in the Deep Winter Greenhouse for growing greens and join for munchies from 5-6 p.m.

Read more 'Things To Do'
1024happy-dancing-turtle.jpg
Local
Pine River discussion group to continue focus on soil health
Local idea exchange group will meet Feb. 21
February 19, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Brakstad Farm.JPG
Local
Nisswa Garden Club to showcase Brakstad Natural Farm
Event is Feb. 23
February 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Fundraiser breakfast set Feb. 19 at Hackensack American Legion
Proceeds go to support youth scholarships
February 17, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Medals of honor, tree pruning and cake pops are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes
Classes start Feb. 20
February 17, 2023 05:57 AM
daisy-buchanan-meredyth-anderson-and-jay-gatsby-eddie-binda.jpg
Local
'The Great Gatsby' opens Feb. 17 in Pequot Lakes
Pequot Lakes Community Theater play will be staged Feb. 17-19 and 24-26
February 16, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women to meet
How to understand teens is the topic of Feb. 18 program at First Congregational Church
February 16, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 17-26, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Venture to the Nisswa Winter Jubilee or take in "The Great Gatsby" in Pequot Lakes
February 16, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Winter Jubilee 2023 logo.jpg
Local
Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Great Gatsby (99).JPG
Exclusive
Local
First timer finds joy in being bad in Pequot Lakes play
Pequot Lakes school food service worker and bus driver tried out for play out of sense of adventure.
February 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River out Highway 2 and 5 miles south on County Road 25).

Dress warmly. Visitors should bring a thermos for warm beverages and snowshoes if they wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Register by phone at 218-587-3808. Carpooling is encouraged.

Balsam Moon Preserve is a nonprofit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things.

More information about Balsam Moon Preserve is available at https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam , on Facebook, by emailing BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or calling 218-587-3808.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Minnesota State Mankato announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
February 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Parade grand marshals
Local
Lake Country Faces: Riverside Inn owners in Crosslake named St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorary grand marshals
February 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Families play around a colorful snow sculpture featuring a giant snowman catching a fish and a tunnels to go through.
Local
Nisswa Jubilee embraces winter
February 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey