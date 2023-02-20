Balsam Moon Preserve in Pine River to host annual bonfire event Feb. 25

PINE RIVER — The annual bonfire gathering at Balsam Moon Preserve west of Pine River is open to all ages from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

This is a time for winter fun in community with others in a peaceful setting. Participants are welcome to bring their snowshoes to hike the trails.

Others can make a snow sculpture on site for fun, peak in the Deep Winter Greenhouse for growing greens and join for munchies from 5-6 p.m.

Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River out Highway 2 and 5 miles south on County Road 25).

Dress warmly. Visitors should bring a thermos for warm beverages and snowshoes if they wish.

Register by phone at 218-587-3808. Carpooling is encouraged.

Balsam Moon Preserve is a nonprofit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things.

More information about Balsam Moon Preserve is available at https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam , on Facebook, by emailing BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or calling 218-587-3808.