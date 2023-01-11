99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Balsam Moon in Pine River hosts four week webinar

Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 11, 2023 06:01 AM
PINE RIVER — Balsam Moon Preserve will host a four-week webinar on “Exploring an Earth-Centered World View”, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 18- Feb. 8. This series will explore together what an earth-centered worldview might look like in relationship to other current worldviews. Participants will reflect on their own worldviews and how those views may have changed over time, before launching into an earth-centered worldview.

This series is not about changing anyone’s worldview, only about learning and understanding each other while navigating lives in the community, and having fun exploring how an earth-centered perspective might fit into an overall worldview.

The series will be facilitated by Doug Weiss of Balsam Moon Preserve. He has been exploring the idea of worldviews over the past few years, doing more reading, reflection and observation. He desires to share and explore with each participant to expand his own understandings and keep learning. Weiss is one of the creators and caretakers of Balsam Moon Preserve.

Interested parties may call 218-587-3808 or email BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com to register. There is no fee to participate. Balsam Moon practices an economy of “reciprocity”, giving in accordance to what you receive (i.e., labor, money, goods needed, etc.), for a balance; it is not “required”. The participant determines the value to them in participating in any class or activity offered.

Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, gardens, a labyrinth, demonstrations of solar uses, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity.

For more information about Balsam Moon Preserve and the 2023 schedule, visit the website https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam , email BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or call 218-587-3808.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
