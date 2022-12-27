Balsam Moon: How do we begin to live more sustainable lives? Part 1

PINE RIVER — In previous columns, we have shared about living more sustainably.

Our discussions have included: making our homes more energy efficient; sharing ways to reduce heating costs and conserve and reduce energy consumption; use of renewable energy sources; recycling; decreasing our consumption of goods and services; and making wise choices when purchasing food and clothing.

For someone wanting to start living more sustainably, this list admittedly looks complicated and, frankly, overwhelming.

“I don’t know where to start,” “I can’t afford to make these changes,” “I’m too old too start now,” are comments we frequently hear.

In response, we will pause and reflect on how we might get started in this process of living more sustainably.

Sustainable living is not some type of “vow of poverty” or denial of modern comforts. On the contrary, we consciously choose sustainable living because for us it is a wonderfully fulfilling and rich lifestyle that is aligned with our values.

We have found that sustainable living involves several attributes. These include: intentionally simplifying our lives; making decisions about how we use our time and resources; and making intentional decisions about what we purchase and who we purchase from.

Simplicity, for us, is the process of taking the time to reflect and assess our lives. This allows us to sort out what is important from what is trivial and to set realistic goals for ourselves that we can feel good about holding ourselves accountable for.

At the same time, we can let go of trivial goals and the expectations of others.

Simplicity also involves decreasing the clutter in our lives. We have found that the more things we have, the more time we spend dealing with them: rearranging, dusting, cleaning, selling, thinking or worrying about, insuring, transporting, etc.

By decreasing the number of things we have, we release these concerns and free up valuable space — physically, mentally and emotionally.

Like many folks, we have a tendency to over commit, be too busy and constantly “on the go.” We have found this lifestyle to be stressful, at times, and it consumes large amounts of our energy.

Upon reflection, we now intentionally take time for quiet and for nurturing relationships with others. We have learned that turning the TV off, along with other electronic devices, is essential.

Taking time to walk in nature or snowshoe one of our trails, to gaze at the night sky, to play a game or two of cribbage or Yahtzee, or to visit a friend, are simple pleasures that contribute to a meaningful life.

Some of our celebrations at Balsam Moon Preserve (like Winter Solstice and Earth Day) are simple gatherings where we can simply enjoy the company of old and new friends, reflect in community and share our stories and hospitality.

Another attribute of sustainable living is making intentional decisions about what we buy. As we begin to live more sustainably, it’s important to reframe our attitudes about money and spending.

As we all know, we live in a consumer culture that encourages us to keep spending to find happiness. We have found that buying things results in only a very temporary sense of pleasure and after that, it just becomes more “stuff.”

We decided years ago to buy with intention, recognizing money is a resource to use in a way that reflects our values. It definitely takes some time and effort, but that’s part of being an intentional shopper — it eliminates impulse buying.

First, we decide if an item we are considering purchasing is needed and will be used.

If it is a need, we consider using or repairing what we already have (I remember as a child an old German neighbor who whittled a new pump handle out of an oak stick when the metal one broke. It looked good and worked like a charm).

If this is not an option, consider finding a replacement item from a thrift shop. One can frequently find quality products and save money at the same time.

Or consider borrowing from a friend, especially if your use will be minimal.

Finally, if you need to buy new, research and reflect before you purchase, and then buy durable items that can be repaired, if necessary.

This approach to shopping will also significantly reduce the amount of waste you produce.

More suggestions to come in future columns.

(References to all factual information quoted provided on request and comments and questions are encouraged: BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com)

Douglas J. Weiss and Barb Mann are caretakers/directors of the nonprofit Balsam Moon Preserve in Pine River, a spiritual place of peace, sustainability and renewal.