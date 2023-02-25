Backus Wolverines win Icebox Tournament

BACKUS — The Foothills Christian Academy Wolverines basketball team took home first place from the Icebox Tournament in Karlstad on Jan. 28-29.

Wolverines Ethan Rogers, Ozzy Tilbury and James Tilbury took home the win for the three-point contest.

Karter Dwire was chosen as All Team MVP. James Tilbury was selected for the all tournament team.