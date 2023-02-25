99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Backus Wolverines win Icebox Tournament

Karter Dwire named all team MVP

Wolverines basketball.jpg
Foothills Christian Academy Wolverines won first place at the Icebox Tournament at Karlstad on Jan. 28-29, 2023. Back row from left are Coach Ron Burns, Caleb Burns, Alex Myers, Malachi Burns, Caden Hamilton, Coach Cory Borman and Coach Dylan Rice; front row, Ozzy Tilbury, Karter Dwire, Ethan Rogers, James Tilbury and Keagan Sundstrom.
Contributed / Foothills Christian Academy
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 25, 2023 01:57 PM

BACKUS — The Foothills Christian Academy Wolverines basketball team took home first place from the Icebox Tournament in Karlstad on Jan. 28-29.

Read more local area news

Wolverines Ethan Rogers, Ozzy Tilbury and James Tilbury took home the win for the three-point contest.

Karter Dwire was chosen as All Team MVP. James Tilbury was selected for the all tournament team.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Hockey Is For Everybody PIX2.jpg
Local
Northern Lakes Lightning hockey players share message with young students in Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Aitkin
February 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
011722-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 25, 2023
February 25, 2023 05:57 AM
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks seasonal watercraft inspectors
February 25, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal