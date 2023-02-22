99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Backus to get its own farmers market

Products will be for sale on Thursdays

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 22, 2023 03:57 AM

BACKUS — Backus will get its own farmers market starting June 1 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.

The goal of the Backus Farmers Market is to offer locally grown, healthy, fresh produce and homemade goods to the community at an affordable price in a safe, positive atmosphere.

The Backus Farmers Market Committee encourages anyone with ideas to help make the initiative successful to join them at a preparation meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Emmanuel Lutheran church.

