Backus to get its own farmers market
Products will be for sale on Thursdays
BACKUS — Backus will get its own farmers market starting June 1 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
The goal of the Backus Farmers Market is to offer locally grown, healthy, fresh produce and homemade goods to the community at an affordable price in a safe, positive atmosphere.
The Backus Farmers Market Committee encourages anyone with ideas to help make the initiative successful to join them at a preparation meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Emmanuel Lutheran church.
Snowshoeing, show sculptures and more will entertain participants
Local idea exchange group will meet Feb. 21
Proceeds go to support youth scholarships
Pequot Lakes Community Theater play will be staged Feb. 17-19 and 24-26
How to understand teens is the topic of Feb. 18 program at First Congregational Church
Venture to the Nisswa Winter Jubilee or take in "The Great Gatsby" in Pequot Lakes
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
More information about the program or meeting times is available at 218-232-3061 or 218-947-4182.