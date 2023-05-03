99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Backus smelt fry is May 6 at fire hall

Annual event supports fire department operations

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BACKUS — The Backus Fire Department will host its annual smelt and fish fry from 4 p.m. until gone Saturday, May 6.

Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Funds from the smelt and fish fry support fire department operations.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
