News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Backus mayor's pay reduced to increase city council pay

City council deals with standard business at regular monthly meeting

Backus council.jpg
Backus City Council members look at a city zoning map during their regular meeting Dec. 5, 2022, at city hall.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
December 13, 2022 05:01 AM
BACKUS — Backus City Council members received a $12.50 increase to their regular meeting pay, but at no additional cost to the city.

Under the current pay rate, Mayor Kurt Sawyer receives $150 per meeting, but he volunteered to reduce that to $100 per meeting and increase council member pay from $75 per meeting to $87.50.

The council also chose not to change the pay for extra meetings.

This was among the regular business the council handled at the regular Monday, Dec. 5, meeting.

Backus Fire Department

The council heard a wrap-up for 2022 from Backus Fire Chief Jason Smith. Smith said the city had 42 fires in 2022, down 18 fires from 2021, which was the second year with around 60 fires.

Smith said the department is on the hunt for a new auditor since Clasen & Schiessl chose to drop its fire department clients due to staffing. Smith said they offered a good price and the next auditor was likely to cost more.

The department is preparing to buy new turnout gear. As they do every year, the department applied for a Department of Natural Resources matching grant for $5,000 for turnout gear and was awarded the funds. This will help them to pay for one set of gear.

Water tower fence

The council approved a quote from Elite Fence & Deck in Brainerd to install a fence around the city's water tower property.

The council discussed changing plans for the fence and going around a piece of playground equipment that is half on the city water tower property and half on Housing and Urban Development property.

Previously, in the interest of keeping the fence as straight as possible, the council planned to possibly have the playground equipment removed.

After an inspection of the equipment showed it to be sturdy and in good condition, Jake Freeman, with the Pine River Area Sanitary District, asked if the council really wanted to have it removed.

Council member Karl Flier insisted they need to see if the city has any liability in the case that someone gets injured on the equipment. Sawyer said they still want a fairly straight fence, but that he would be open to leaving it.

The council agreed to attempt to find a way to keep the playground equipment in place if the city has no liability.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Received a free proposed zoning map from Cass County that will be further discussed as the council revisits zoning ordinances with a committee of council members Rae Borst, Ann Birge and Sourcewell.
  • Agreed to hire Clasen & Schiessl for the 2022 audit.
  • Approved the payroll and mileage disbursements for the fire department.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
