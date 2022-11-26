Backus man wins Polaris Ranger in Faith in Action drawing

HACKENSACK — Faith in Action for Cass County celebrated a successful raffle fundraiser with the raffe drawing held Nov. 10 at the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack.

A handful of people gathered to nibble on soup and snacks and witness the drawing. At 5 p.m., Larry Bryngelson, owner and CEO of Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, gave the raffle drum several good spins, drew the 18 winning tickets and read the winners' names. Assistant Cass County Attorney Jon Eclov provided assistance.

A call was made to the grand prize winner - Lynn Orth, of Backus, who was surprised and excited. Orth bought his red winning ticket from the Southside Station in Hackensack this summer.

He won a 2022 Polaris Ranger 570 and Karavan Trailer.

Second prize of $1,000 in cash went to Darrell Bower, also of Backus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top ticket sellers were Faith in Action volunteers Dennis and Paul Abbott, Marilyn Bonk, Jamie Wolske and Doug Wardell, and local business Southside Station of Hackensack.

“Volunteers really stepped up to make this raffle fundraiser a huge success this summer. They came very close to selling all the tickets,” Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov said in a news release. “A big thanks to all our ticket sellers for their efforts.”

The raffle is Faith in Action’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds directly support the Faith in Action programs helping people in need in Cass County.

For more information about the raffle or about Faith in Action programs, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Other 2022 raffle winners are:

Third prize: $500 gift card for Hackensack Lumber and Do-It-Best Hardware won by Kristi Brandt, of Valley City, North Dakota.

Fourth prize: $200 gift card from Full Stringer Bait & Tackle of Longville won by Lonnie Olson, of Casa Grande, Arizona.

Fifth prize: Golf package for two from Tianna Country Club in Walker won by Diane Zaske, of Hackensack.

Sixth prize: $100 gift card from Southside Station in Hackensack won by Peg Toms, of Swisher, Iowa.

Seventh prize: $100 gift card from Swanson’s Bait & Tackle in Hackensack won by Jim Plass, of Hackensack.

Eighth prize: $75 gift card from Long Pine Store & Pizza won by Shane Hannon, of Dayton.

Ninth prize: $60 gift card from Rendezvous Brewery in Hackensack won by Coty West, of Hackensack.

10th prize: $50 gift card from Piggy’s BBQ in Walker won by Mark Erbstoesser, of West Fargo, North Dakota.

11th prize: $50 gift card from Godfrey’s in Backus won by Pine River Lions Club.

12th prize: $50 gift card from Mark’s Market in Hackensack won by Jeff Stordahl, of Minnesota.

13th prize: $50 gift card from Pine River Family Market won by Thrivent Financial, of Walker.

14th prize: $50 gift certificate from Woman Lake Lodge east of Hackensack won by Jana Fick, of Backus.

15th prize: $50 gift card from Clem’s Hardware in Cass Lake won by Scott Schubbe, of Backus.

16th prize: $50 gift card from Portage Brewery in Walker won by Paul Langton, of Akeley.

17th prize: $50 gift card from Bites Grill & Bar in Pine River won by Annie Gielarowski, of Longville.

18th prize: $50 gift card from Birchwood Char House in Hackensack won by Theresa Heinen, of Pequot Lakes.