Backus Lions present scholarships

Five Pine River-Backus seniors earn $500 scholarships

060323-backus-lions-scholarships.jpg
Pine River-Backus High School seniors who received Backus Lions Club scholarships May 17, 2023, are, from left: Evan Richter, Emily Godfrey, Hannah Barchus, Corbin Toothman-Knapp and Madycyn Leyk.
Contributed / Backus Lions Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BACKUS — The Backus Lions Club presented five Pine River-Backus High School seniors with $500 scholarships Wednesday, May 17.

Those receiving the scholarships and their future plans are:

  • Evan Richter, information technology.
  • Emily Godfrey, geology.
  • Hannah Barchus, business.
  • Corbin Toothman-Knapp, exercise physiology and sustainability.
  • Madycyn Leyk, early childhood education.
Scholarship money is raised through the various fundraisers the Lions hold between May and September.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
