Backus Lions present scholarships
Five Pine River-Backus seniors earn $500 scholarships
BACKUS — The Backus Lions Club presented five Pine River-Backus High School seniors with $500 scholarships Wednesday, May 17.
Those receiving the scholarships and their future plans are:
- Evan Richter, information technology.
- Emily Godfrey, geology.
- Hannah Barchus, business.
- Corbin Toothman-Knapp, exercise physiology and sustainability.
- Madycyn Leyk, early childhood education.
Scholarship money is raised through the various fundraisers the Lions hold between May and September.
