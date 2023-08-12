Backus Lions induct new members

BACKUS — At their August meeting, the Backus Lions inducted two new members.
Bill Taylor presided over the induction of David Kiehn and Diane Vaughn. Sponsoring these new Lion members were Donna Holden and Bob Vaughn.
The Backus Lions meet at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Backus American Legion. Interested individuals are invited to these meetings.
More information is available on Facebook.
