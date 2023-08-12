Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Backus Lions induct new members

David Kiehn and Diane Vaughn sponsored as new members

Backus Lions induction.jpg
Bill Taylor presided over the induction of Backus Lions Club members David Kiehn and Diane Vaughn, sponsored by Donna Holden and Bob Vaughn, at the August 2023 meeting.
Contributed / Cora Hohnstadt
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BACKUS — At their August meeting, the Backus Lions inducted two new members.

Bill Taylor presided over the induction of David Kiehn and Diane Vaughn. Sponsoring these new Lion members were Donna Holden and Bob Vaughn.

The Backus Lions meet at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Backus American Legion. Interested individuals are invited to these meetings.

More information is available on Facebook.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

