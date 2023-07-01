Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Backus Lions hold walk to benefit hearing loss

Clubs in Chaska and Bemidji also participate in program

D-Feet Hearing walkers.jpg
Contributed / Backus Lions Club
Today at 2:57 PM

BACKUS — Six Backus Lions Club members completed a 2-mile walk Saturday, June 10, 2023, from the trailside park in Backus as part of a Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation initiative.

The state programs held major walks at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska and Diamond Point Park in Bemidji the previous Saturday.

The walk raises funds and awareness for hearing loss and isolation associated with those afflicted with hearing loss.

Donations may be made to this cause by contacting a member of any Lions club for more information.

