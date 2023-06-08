Backus Head Start program moves due to low enrollment and staffing

BACKUS — The Head Start staff in Backus wished children a good summer Wednesday, May 24, and with that the Backus building had served its last children.

Head Start is a four-day-a-week school readiness program for children ages 3-5, designed to prepare them for kindergarten. The program exposes children to socializing opportunities, light educational lessons, play time and more in a way that prepares children and families for a real school experience. They also help families as a whole set expectations and goals.

The Bi-County Community Action Programs for Cass and Beltrami counties is in charge of Head Start. While all parents may apply to the program, families at or below the federal income guidelines are given priority for open classroom spaces.

There has been a Head Start program in Backus for longer than current director Michele Andringa can say, but for over 20 years. Starting this fall, all preschool children in the Pine River-Backus School District will be in the early childhood wing of the Pine River-Backus School building in Pine River.

As with many changes, funding led to this decision.

"We're federally funded and have to maintain a certain enrollment to have our funds," Andringa said. "Every year we do a community needs assessment and self assessment to make sure we meet the needs of the communities we serve in Cass and Beltrami counties. Our enrollment was way down. We have space for 32 preschool children and we've only been able to fill one classroom for the last two years. Plus we have difficulty finding qualified teachers."

The program is expected to have full classes, so the decision was made to downsize to one classroom and close the building in Backus.

"(Pine River-Backus School District) was willing to let us rent a classroom from them so we can be on site at the elementary school, which is actually a better fit," Andringa said. "It helps families transition (into kindergarten)."

Andringa said even prior to the coronavirus pandemic there was a staff/teacher shortage, but since then they have been short of both staff and children.

BI-CAP is also ending a collaborative program previously hosted in the Pine River-Backus early childhood wing. Children in this program had classroom time two days a week, instead of Head Start's standard four-day weeks, and a home visit during the week.

Students previously served in that program will have the option of enrolling in the Pine River-Backus School District based school readiness program as well as other community options.

"We feel very honored and privileged we are able to continue the mission with Head Start through the BI-CAP programming to provide the best opportunity to the kids and students of Pine River-Backus Schools," said Pine River-Backus Superintendent Jon Clark. "We're appreciative we're able to help out and give them that head start."

For most parents, there will likely be no real changes. In the past, parents would bring children to Pine River-Backus Elementary School and the Head Start children would then take a bus to Backus. Some parents would instead choose to drive their children to the Backus building. Those parents will now bring their children to the Pine River-Backus School building at the entrance to the early childhood wing.

The Head Start program will be recruiting new children from now until September. For more information and an application, go to www.bicap.org/projects/head-start/ .

Andringa did not have any indication of what will happen to the building, which is northeast of the Foothills Christian Academy (former Backus Elementary School), on the road past the tennis courts, next to the playground.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.