Backus City Council continues discussion on zoning

BACKUS — In response to a strong showing of people with comments about proposed ordinance changes last month, the Backus City Council continued chipping away Monday, June 5, at issues with proposed zoning changes brought to light through public comment.

Amanda Peterson, with Sourcewell, the city's zoning administrator, attended the meeting and discussed additional comments as well as changes and suggestions since the last meeting.

During the May 1 regular meeting there were complaints about language in proposed zoning that would exempt storage that has been in place before the new regulation. Peterson said the earlier regulation was modeled after a policy in Remer, but it would be rewritten.

Peterson asked if the city would like to have any sections pertaining to animal husbandry. Though Peterson said there was no current language addressing what is allowed in the city, council members said they recalled previously agreeing to allow some chickens in the city, though it was perhaps never accepted as an official regulation or policy.

The council agreed they were amenable to having chickens, with limits, but not larger animals like pigs or cattle.

Peterson reported on investigation into a reported zoning violation in city limits. Campers parked near the Pine Mountain Lake waterfront were reported for possibly violating setback from the lake.

Peterson said there were several campers who may have appeared to be in violation in passing; however, because the setback is measured from the "ordinary high water level," which is located in the water, only one camper was in violation.

Peterson said she had given the resort with the campers notice and required the removal by June 5. It had not yet been removed.

A representative of the resort said at the meeting that the owner of the camper is away and the resort could not move it without the owner. He said the owner would arrive within the week and remove the camper from the setback.

The state has a bare minimum setback of 50 feet; however, Backus uses the language from the Cass County regulations, which has a setback of 75 feet.

Peterson brought up a suggestion made from public comments. A resident requested an easier, more official means of submitting complaints to the city for zoning issues, specifically a formal complaint form. The same resident requested that the forms be allowed to be anonymous.

The council agreed with the creation of a complaint form, but said the forms need to be signed to be valid. Anonymous forms could be abused.

"It might not even be a resident of this city," council member Rae Borst said.

Council member John Wieber said one person could submit 20 forms to make it look like more than one person was complaining.

Peterson said the state already makes it illegal to reveal the identity of those submitting such complaints to the city. The city itself may know who is submitting a complaint, but they may not make it public or inform the subject of the complaint.

Resident Barb Sherlock proposed a measure found in other cities, requiring registration of vacant properties in the city. Some cities charge a fairly hefty sum to property owners who leave a property unoccupied for 12 months.

Sherlock said this helps pay for continued maintenance of roads and utilities that will still be present once the property owner does arrive.

Wieber said he wasn't opposed to the idea of registration as a whole, but said charging fees to absent owners is sort of like double dipping, since those owners continue to pay taxes, which presumably would pay for city services already.

Sherlock said registering also allows police to be aware if a building should be empty to combat squatting or burglary. It also allows fire departments to know if a building is supposed to be unoccupied.

In other business Monday, the council:



Approved a policy allowing residents wishing to access the compost site to purchase a key to the gate for $5 annually, with the hope of cutting back on illegal dumping or dumping by noncity taxpayers.

Approved renewal of Willards' liquor license.

Received notice of Bi-County Community Action Program terminating its lease for the Head Start building. The city will look into ownership of the nearby playground and then seek a buyer for the building. It is valued at $259,900, according to a parcel report from the county.

Agreed to ask Minnesota Power if they can bury a power line running over a newly acquired property near the water tower, which may someday become a site for a new water well. Setbacks currently prevent the city from fencing in a portion of the property below the live power line.

Learned about a burst water line on Wood Street on the property owner side of the curb stop. Though the water has been turned off at the curb stop, the hole dug to access the leak has continued to fill with water, requiring further investigation to determine if it is at the water table, or if the shut off valve also needs replacing.

Agreed to look into trimming or removing trees on Lillian and Wood streets where they are encroaching on the road and/or visibility.

Agreed to discuss cost of replacing damaged runway lights with the contractor responsible for plowing there this past winter. There are not many with the proper equipment to complete the job, so the city is limited in what it can do if they cannot reach an agreement.

