Backus American Legion receives award

The Legion has helped the Backus Lions to work toward their goals

American Legion Hearing Award presentation.jpg
Backus Lions President Cora Hohnstadt presents Backus American Legion Commander Brad Taylor with a Minnesota Lions Hearing Research Fellow award July 24, 2023.
Contributed / Cora Hohnstadt
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BACKUS — At their meeting July 24, the Backus American Legion received a Minnesota Lions Hearing Research Fellow award from the Backus Lions.

For many years, the Legion has opened their building to the Backus Lions for their meetings and various Lions activities. Through this cooperation, the Backus Lions can plan for fundraisers that allow the Lions to support projects like the Lions Hearing Foundation.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

