Backus American Legion presents check to fire department
Funds from local spaghetti dinner fundraiser will support firefighting efforts
BACKUS — The Backus American Legion and Sons of the American Legion presented a check for $2,060 to the Backus Fire Department after holding a spaghetti dinner to raise funds.
Presenting the check were SAL Commander Jim Qualley and Legion Gambling Manager Don Lohse.
