Backus American Legion Auxiliary sends care packages to troops

BACKUS — The Backus American Legion Auxiliary sent care package boxes to military personnel from the area who are currently serving.

This annual program ensures troops are not forgotten during the holidays.

The boxes included socks, a toothbrush and toothpaste, candy, cookies, chapstick, popcorn, cocoa and a crossword or sudoku book.

The boxes also contained a letter written by a student at Foothills Christian Academy in Backus.