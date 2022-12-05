Backus American Legion Auxiliary sends care packages to troops
Annual program provides socks, hygiene products, treats and entertainment
We are part of The Trust Project.
BACKUS — The Backus American Legion Auxiliary sent care package boxes to military personnel from the area who are currently serving.
This annual program ensures troops are not forgotten during the holidays.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
The boxes included socks, a toothbrush and toothpaste, candy, cookies, chapstick, popcorn, cocoa and a crossword or sudoku book.
The boxes also contained a letter written by a student at Foothills Christian Academy in Backus.
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old