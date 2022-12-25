Backus American Legion Auxiliary donates for veterans services

BACKUS — Veterans living in Cass County will have an additional opportunity to receive assistance from the Cass County Veterans Service Office with the donation of $1,000 from the Backus American Legion Auxiliary.

Veterans with needs often contact the Veterans Service Office, but the office's taxpayer funded budget does not include meeting all those needs.

Kristy Smart, veterans service officer, said privacy laws do not permit her office to divulge the names of those in need to the various veterans posts in the county. These posts can offer assistance only if a veteran directly approaches them with a request.

The donation to the Cass County Veterans Service Office allows those needs to be addressed, without violating privacy laws, and allows the office to meet the needs of veterans in Cass County.

Judy Deibel, president of the Backus American Legion Auxiliary, said in a news release that the organization felt this was the best way to ensure that funds would go to needy veterans within Cass County and heartily endorsed the donation.