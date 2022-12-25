Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Backus American Legion Auxiliary donates for veterans services

$1,000 donation will go to help veterans in Cass County

Legion Auxiliary donation.jpg
The Backus American Legion Auxiliary made a $1,000 donation to Cass County Veterans Services on Dec. 12, 2022. From left are Lynne Gagnon, Judy Johnston, Steve Sather (assistant veterans service officer), Sue Kostka, Kristy Smart (veterans service officer), Judy Deibel, Jean Dawson and Malvern Taylor.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 25, 2022 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BACKUS — Veterans living in Cass County will have an additional opportunity to receive assistance from the Cass County Veterans Service Office with the donation of $1,000 from the Backus American Legion Auxiliary.

Veterans with needs often contact the Veterans Service Office, but the office's taxpayer funded budget does not include meeting all those needs.

Read more local area news
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Dec. 8-12, 2022, area births listed
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
December 25, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PickleFDDonation.jpeg
Local
Nisswa Fire Department gets $19,700 from Pickle Factory fundraiser
The fundraiser raised the most money out of more than 200 municipal liquor stores in the state
December 25, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids.jpg
Local
Pine River Christmas for Kids helps over 70 families and 200 children
While need has increased, volunteers note incredible generosity filled their needs
December 25, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
letters-to-santa-4-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Crosslake Community School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in Abigayle Swenson's class share thoughts with Santa
December 24, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hackensack Auxiliary.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans
More than 200 gifts were delivered
December 24, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Kristy Smart, veterans service officer, said privacy laws do not permit her office to divulge the names of those in need to the various veterans posts in the county. These posts can offer assistance only if a veteran directly approaches them with a request.

The donation to the Cass County Veterans Service Office allows those needs to be addressed, without violating privacy laws, and allows the office to meet the needs of veterans in Cass County.

Judy Deibel, president of the Backus American Legion Auxiliary, said in a news release that the organization felt this was the best way to ensure that funds would go to needy veterans within Cass County and heartily endorsed the donation.

Related Topics: BACKUSAMERICAN LEGIONNONPROFITSVETERANS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
Dec. 15-20, 2022, e-paper archives for Echo Journal.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
December 24, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
122422-firearms-training-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes firearm safety begins in February
Students must attend all seven class sessions.
December 24, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-3-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 13, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River on Tuesdays
December 24, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal