Back to Hack returns Jan. 13

HACKENSACK — Back to Hack is bringing the fun back to Hackensack once again the weekend of Jan. 13.

The earliest events actually begin Jan. 9 with the start of the annual snow sculpting contest. Open to any person or organization, piles of designated snow within the city will be sculpted until the deadline at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Participants may call the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce at 218-675-6135 to register their sculpture location. The winner receives $100 in Lucie Loot redeemable at participating Hackensack businesses.

Another popular event, the medallion hunt, will be taking place early starting Jan. 12 when the first clue will be posted at Mark's Market, Southside Fuel Plus, Swanson's Bait and the chamber office. Clues will continue to be posted regularly through the Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. each day.

Events continue through the weekend. Following is a schedule for those events:

Friday, Jan. 13

Trivia at Rendezvous Brewing

Extreme bingo at Birchwood Char House & Bar

Saturday, Jan. 14

10 a.m.: New medallion hunt clue posted.

10:30 a.m.: Frotbite Ur Fanny 2.5k fun run/walk. Registration is at the chamber building for $20 or $10 for those 12 and under. Starting line is near the Lucette Statue.

11: a.m.: Sidewalk corn hole tournament at Rendezvous Brewing.

Noon: Chili cook off and chili feed at Hackensack American Legion.

Noon-3 p.m.: Back to Hack family ice fishing contest. Registration is $10 a person in front of the public landing. There are over $1,000 in prizes for various categories included biggest fish for adult and youth, and prizes for the first 25 fish caught.

Noon-3 p.m.: Walleye Birchwinkel's snow golf contest. Three balls for $5, a portion of the fee to be donated to Birch Lake Association with the remainder split between the top 3 winners.

Noon-3 p.m.: Silent auction fundraiser at Hackensack American Legion.

1-2 p.m.: Penguin Plunge, weather permitting.

2-3 p.m.: Winter carnival kid's games by the Hackensack American Legion.

3 p.m.: Awards announced for Penguin Plunge, Corn Hole and golf contest.

5:30 p.m.: Community bonfire at the city park.

6 p.m.: Fireworks over Birch Lake.

Sunday, Jan. 15