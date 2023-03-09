Babysitting, Alzheimer's and backyard fruits are Pequot Lakes Community Education topics

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Advanced Babysitter Training (grades 6 and up): 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $60.

Students attending this course must have first attended the Basic Babysitter Training Course.

Instructors Terri Spielman and Amanda Sifferath will teach safety measures involving social media, phone etiquette, ages and stages of children and how to handle strong feelings and behaviors.

Students will learn to prepare basic meals, engage with children, master fun and exciting activities and dive deeper into first aid (bandaging, splinting, EpiPens, etc.).

Students will also learn more about handling food and special needs.

Alzheimer's and Dementia: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, online. Fee: free with preregistration.

This program, provided by the Alzheimer's Association, will provide tips for breaking the ice with family to address the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans for future care.

Growing Backyard Fruits: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, online. Fee: $25.

Instructor Paul Ritchman will teach students to grow strawberries, raspberries and other fruit in their own backyard.

Participants will learn to select fruit varieties appropriate for Minnesota; to plant, prune and maintain plants for health and maximum yield; and to control insects and disease.

Class will learn about blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, cherries, plums and honeyberries.