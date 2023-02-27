Author Marcie Stokman to visit Pine River Public Library

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Public Library will welcome Marcie Stokman to the library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6. Stokman is the founder and author of "The Well-Read Mom."

Stokman knows the obstacles and ache of women running on empty, isolated, longing for a break. Her book, "The Well-Read Mom," is a response to that need: We need to read more, read well.

Stokman shares how a desire to read great literature and make meaningful connections became the catalyst for "The Well-Read Mom" international book club and movement.