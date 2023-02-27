99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Author Marcie Stokman to visit Pine River Public Library

Stokman is author of "Well-Read Mom"

Well Read Mom book cover.jpg
Marcie Stokman, author of "The Well-Read Mom," will be the guest speaker at the Pine River Public Library on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Contributed / Pine River Public Library
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 27, 2023 06:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Public Library will welcome Marcie Stokman to the library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6. Stokman is the founder and author of "The Well-Read Mom."

Stokman knows the obstacles and ache of women running on empty, isolated, longing for a break. Her book, "The Well-Read Mom," is a response to that need: We need to read more, read well.

Stokman shares how a desire to read great literature and make meaningful connections became the catalyst for "The Well-Read Mom" international book club and movement.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
