Author Jim Henderson to present on his book on Pelican Lakes history

PEQUOT LAKES — It’s that time of year again! From 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, the Friends of the Library Preview Party will be held for those who have donated a minimum of $20 to the library.

The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 2-3. Starting Wednesday, July 5, we will have our $5 Bag Sale during regular library hours for approximately one week.

Hear about a history of the Pelican Lakes

On Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m., Jim Henderson will talk about his book, “Life on the Lakes: A History of the Pelican Lakes.” He’ll be here at the library and his book will be available at that time for purchase.

Kids’ Summer Reading Program

There’s still plenty of time to register for the Summer Reading Program. There are lots of great things planned to see and to do. You’ll have plenty to keep your summer days occupied.

The cost is $5 per family, which covers all costs.

Notes about this and that

We truly appreciate our patrons and volunteers. Thank you for everything you do. The book sale is coming up soon so please donate your lightly used books for the sale. We’re also accepting used jigsaw puzzles. Have you been in our Cozy Corner Book Store lately? There’s an assortment of used books for sale and some for free, reasonably priced.

Thanks to Once Upon a Crime, a bookstore in Minneapolis (and to the wonderful lady who took time to bring them up here) for four large boxes of books they’ve donated to us for our mystery and crime book lovers. This bookstore has given us many boxes of books over the years and we do thank them kindly.

Our artist for the months of June and July is Susan Davis. She’ll be displaying items she has collected from her years living in and visiting Morocco. Susan’s latest book is “Women Artists of Morocco, Their Stories, Their Lives,” which is a gorgeous work of art in itself. She is a summertime volunteer at the library.

We have a basket with used magazines you may take home for free; also bring your fairly new magazines in for others to take.

Be sure to check our website for information about newly purchased books and things going on in the library. You may also log onto our catalog at the website.

We have a great Facebook page where you can “like” us and also find out lots of interesting library information.

If you haven’t found our new Book Return yet, be sure to check it out on the outside of the northeast corner of the library. It’s no longer in the old blue P.O. Box, but it has a snazzy new look to go along with the decor of the building.

Dates to note

Thursday, July 6, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is “Foster,” by Claire Keegan. August’s book will be “Vanderbilt,” by Anderson Cooper. The book club is open to anyone interested. There’s no need to call ahead.

Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m.: See above about Jim Henderson’s book talk.



Library information

Address: 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472. Phone: 218-568-6181.

218-568-6181. Website: www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website.

www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website. Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays.

The library has six computers equipped with DSL internet service available without charge to the public. Wireless internet is also available.

Claire Nagel is a Pequot Lakes Area Library volunteer.