Audubon to sponsor program on how landowners can improve property

BRAINERD — A presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd will introduce landowners to programs the Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District offers to help them improve their property.

Adam Maleski, CWCSWCD district technician, will talk about programs with the district that qualify for assistance, such as planting for wildlife.

Maleski has been with the district for three years after getting a wildlife biology degree at Bemidji State University.

The program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society. It is free and open to the public. Masks are not required, but those who attend are welcome to wear them.

Refreshments will be provided.

More information is available from Lorrene Maroney at brainerdaudubonsociety@gmail.com or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net .