Auditions set in May for 'Shrek: The Musical' in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Auditions for "Shrek: The Musical" by Pequot Lakes Community Theatre will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

Auditions will consist of singing, dancing and readings from the script. Performers may prepare 16 measures of a contemporary song and bring their own sheet music, but this is not required.

Entrants should wear appropriate clothing and shoes to dance in with no flip flops or Crocs. Those with tap shoes are encouraged to bring them.

Participants are also asked to bring a list of all potential conflicts, including travel, and fill out on the audition form.

The first day of rehearsal will be 6 p.m. May 30. Performance dates are July 14-16 and July 21-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director is Stephanie White. For more information, contact her at stephwhite86@gmail.com.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, "Shrek: The Musical" brings the hilarious story of everyone's favorite ogre to dazzling new life on the stage.

In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre, not a handsome prince, shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't keep quiet, a bad guy with a short temper, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and this show's the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Luckily, there's one on hand: a big, green, lovable one named Shrek. Performers will let their freak-flag fly with this zany musical for the whole family.

Full of all-new songs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, "Shrek: The Musical" is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun.

Characters

Shrek (male, high baritone/tenor): A big, green, terrifying ogre who lives alone in a swamp. Begins as a grumpy hermit, but reveals his layers and eventually becomes the hero.

Princess Fiona (female, soprano/high belter): The beautiful princess of Far-Far-Away. Quirky, blunt and multitalented; she is not an ordinary princess.

Donkey (female/male, high baritone/tenor or alto with high belt): A talking donkey who joins Shrek on his journey. Quite the chatterbox; easily frightened and pushy, but also an optimist with heart.

Lord Farquaad (male, high baritone): The comically short, ruthless ruler of Duloc. He is in search of a princess to marry, so that he can become king. Self-absorbed, lonely and cruel. Actor must be able to play this role on his knees for the whole show.

Dragon (female, alto with big belt): A dragon that has been charged with guarding Princess Fiona in her isolated castle. Imposing and flirtatious, but tired of her job as the glorified baby sitter. She sings “Forever” with her knight backup singers.

Sugar Plum Fairy (female, alto with big belt): Featured lines and solos in “Story of My Life” and “Freak Flag,” may double as Gingy. Comedic role, soprano to a high E, ensemble.

Gingy (male/female, high tenor/alto, soprano/high belt): A gingerbread man initially kidnapped by Lord Farquaad. His wit and resolution help him both avoid trouble and inspire the rest of the fairy tale creatures. This character is portrayed with a puppet, which may be voiced and operated by an actor appearing as Sugar Plum Fairy or other fairy tale character. Comedic role, sing with vocal versatility and solid mix, belts to a D, ensemble.

Pinocchio (male or female, tenor with falsetto or soprano/alto): The leader of the fairy tale creatures. Although portrayed by a live actor, Pinocchio is an animated puppet whose nose grows every time he lies.

Papa Ogre (male, high baritone): Shrek's father.

Mama Ogre (female, alto): Shrek's mother.

King Harold (male, baritone): Fiona’s father and King of Far-Far-Away.

Queen Lilian (female, alto or soprano): Fiona’s mother and Queen of Far-Far-Away.

Teen Fiona (female teen, soprano with strong belt): Princess Fiona as a teenager.

Fairy Godmother (female, soprano with strong belt): Featured lines and solos in “Freak Flag,” “Story of My Life” and “This is Our Story."

Gnome (male, any vocal part): Several speaking lines. Grumpy, ill-tempered and very short. Doubles as another role.

Fairy tale creatures

All have featured roles, whether with lines, solos, dances or action.

