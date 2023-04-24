ATV safety courses scheduled in Walker

HACKENSACK — Three all-terrain vehicle safety classes will soon be available in Walker.

A morning ATV Safety Field Day Class is scheduled in Walker for Saturday, May 6, and two ATV Safety Training Classes are scheduled in Walker for Saturday, June 10.

Classes are a cooperative effort of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club. The classes will be held at the Walker Area Community Center.

Morning classes are from 9 a.m. to noon, with classroom instruction and written quiz, followed by the hands-on riding portion of the class. The afternoon class is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Please arrive 45 minutes early to allow for unloading ATVs, check-in and registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the class, students must complete the DNR’s at-home study course, which is online at www.atvcourse.com/usa/minnesota/.

After completing the online course, students are required to print out their ATV Safety Voucher and bring it to the hands-on safety class. Those attending the class should provide their own Class 1 ATV (if they do not have one, a youth size ATV is available to use), wear long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, gloves and boots (no tennis shoes) and bring a helmet with goggles or face shield.

Parents must sign a parent-release form and attend the class with their students.

Pre-registration for the safety classes is required. To register, contact Craig Wadzink with the Woodtick Wheelers at 763-300-0094, email: cdwadzink@gmail.com.

Students will not be allowed to participate unless they have first completed the online ATV study course. Upon successfully completing the classroom review, testing and the riding skills portion of the class, students will be given instructions to go to the DNR website, pay the online fee and print out their ATV Safety Certificate which is required to be kept on their person while operating the ATV on state lands and frozen waters.

This ATV training class is geared toward operators ages 10-15, but is open to adults as well. For 10- and 11-year-olds, the certificate becomes valid when they reach their 12th birthday.

In addition, anyone born after July 1, 1987, or who is 16 years or older must complete the ATV safety online course before operating an ATV on public roads and trails; the ATV safety Hands-On class with riding portion is optional. Additional ATV Safety Field Day Classes scheduled around the state are listed on the MN DNR website.

Read more local area news



