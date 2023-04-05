50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Artists shine at Festival of the Arts in Pequot Lakes

Local and student artists show their works to the public

Festival of the Arts 4.JPG
Pequot Lakes students showed their tap dancing skills at the Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Local artists young and old put their talents on display for the public to see at the annual Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30.

Many Pequot Lakes High School art students had their works on display in the eastern part of the Patriot Athletic Center, adjacent to works done by several adult artists in the community.

Festival of the Arts 1.JPG
Pequot Lakes High School students Madelyn Buffington, left, and Landon Reier discuss their work at the Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The west end of the athletic center was reserved for works of art done by students at Eagle View Elementary School.

Paintings, sketches, sculptures and more were on display, and some artists created in front of the public with works such as origami.

Festival of the Arts 2.JPG
Symbree Adkins, 6, holds perfectly still as her face is painted at the Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The festival served as a showcase for performance artists as well, as members of the speech team presented speeches in the media center, while actors and dancers performed in the auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
2159450+car snowy road_thumb.jpg
Local
Motorists warned of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay
April 05, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Local
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040121_easter-egg-hunts-metro.jpg
Local
Area communities to host Easter egg hunts April 8
April 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040523-Vogts-Notes-trust-week.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: It’s Trust Week; I invite you to find out what that means
April 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
040423-inside-the-outdoors-woodcock.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Nature has a “Big Dance” of its own
April 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr