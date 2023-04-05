Artists shine at Festival of the Arts in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Local artists young and old put their talents on display for the public to see at the annual Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30.

Many Pequot Lakes High School art students had their works on display in the eastern part of the Patriot Athletic Center, adjacent to works done by several adult artists in the community.

Pequot Lakes High School students Madelyn Buffington, left, and Landon Reier discuss their work at the Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The west end of the athletic center was reserved for works of art done by students at Eagle View Elementary School.

Paintings, sketches, sculptures and more were on display, and some artists created in front of the public with works such as origami.

Symbree Adkins, 6, holds perfectly still as her face is painted at the Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The festival served as a showcase for performance artists as well, as members of the speech team presented speeches in the media center, while actors and dancers performed in the auditorium.

