Artist Thomas Jungels featured at Pequot Lakes Library
Jungels is an artist in the Jenkins and Pequot Lakes area
PEQUOT LAKES — Thomas Jungels, of the Jenkins and Pequot Lakes area, will have his oil-based pinstriping paintings on display at the Pequot Lakes Public Library until the end of May.
His eight pieces include a Mack 3 pinstripe caricature, scrolling pinstripe art, OctoInked pinstripe caricature and an original pinstripe sample.
What is pinstriping? Come and see.
Jungels has displayed his artistry at the Crow Wing County Fair, the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd and at the Red Ruby Art Gallery in Pequot Lakes.
The Pequot Lakes Library invites the public to enjoy this free art exhibit while visiting the library.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Pequot Lakes Library features artists from around the area. Displays will change every three months or seasonally.
ADVERTISEMENT