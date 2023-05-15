Art, exercise, knitting are topics of Pequot Lakes classes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Adventures in Stories and Art, Dinosaur Exploration for ages 3-5: 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Center. Fee: $15.

This hands-on class with preschool age boys and girls will include storytime, a song, time with friends, a snack and an art project. This is a drop-off class.

Seated Abdominal Strengtheners that Won't Stress Back or Neck: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, online. Fee: $29.

Abdominal muscles weaken and lose shape due to past pregnancies, surgeries, sitting at a desk all day, being sedentary and poor posture.

Instructor Janice Novak will teach a series of exercises to quickly strengthen four layers of abdominal muscles without stressing the back or neck joints and without getting on the floor.

25 Ways to Improve Knitting: Thursday, May 25 — 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church or 6-8 p.m. in Pequot Lakes High School Room C126. Fee: $10.

Basic knitting skills are required for this class.

Carol Paskewitz will cover a variety of tips and techniques to improve knitting. Class will cover casting on stitches, binding off stitches, stitch quality and appearance and many other skills.