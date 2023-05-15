99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Art, exercise, knitting are topics of Pequot Lakes classes

Classes start May 16

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Adventures in Stories and Art, Dinosaur Exploration for ages 3-5: 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Center. Fee: $15.

This hands-on class with preschool age boys and girls will include storytime, a song, time with friends, a snack and an art project. This is a drop-off class.

  • Seated Abdominal Strengtheners that Won't Stress Back or Neck: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, online. Fee: $29.

Abdominal muscles weaken and lose shape due to past pregnancies, surgeries, sitting at a desk all day, being sedentary and poor posture.

Instructor Janice Novak will teach a series of exercises to quickly strengthen four layers of abdominal muscles without stressing the back or neck joints and without getting on the floor.

  • 25 Ways to Improve Knitting: Thursday, May 25 — 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church or 6-8 p.m. in Pequot Lakes High School Room C126. Fee: $10.

Basic knitting skills are required for this class.

Carol Paskewitz will cover a variety of tips and techniques to improve knitting. Class will cover casting on stitches, binding off stitches, stitch quality and appearance and many other skills.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
