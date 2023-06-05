Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Recognized for academic achievement
ATCHISON, KS - Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 9, 2023.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President's List and 698 made the Dean's List.
Those area residents who have earned these honors are:
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometown, Name, Honors
Burtrum
- Katerina Jensen, Dean's List
Crosby
ADVERTISEMENT
- Emma Stokman, Dean's List
Deerwood
- Teresa Goodwin, Dean's List
- Ellen Silgen, Dean's List
- Monica Stokman, Dean's List
Nisswa
- Catherine Moraghan, President's List
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT