Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College

Recognized for academic achievement

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:03 AM

ATCHISON, KS - Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 9, 2023.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President's List and 698 made the Dean's List.

Those area residents who have earned these honors are:

Hometown, Name, Honors

Burtrum

  • Katerina Jensen, Dean's List

Crosby

  1. Emma Stokman, Dean's List

Deerwood

  • Teresa Goodwin, Dean's List
  • Ellen Silgen, Dean's List
  • Monica Stokman, Dean's List

Nisswa

  • Catherine Moraghan, President's List

