News Local

Area communities to host Easter egg hunts April 8

Annual events planned in Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Crosslake and Lake Shore

040121_easter-egg-hunts-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Spring has sprung and Easter has come. Despite the mounds of snow in the area, volunteers, churches and organizations are preparing for a snowy hunt for hidden eggs in Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Crosslake and Lake Shore.

Following are events planned Saturday, April 8, in those communities.

Pine River

At 10 a.m., the Pine River Easter egg hunt will kick off at the Pine River-Backus Elementary School playground.

At this free event, children ages 12 and under will be divided into age groups to hunt for eggs.

Prize baskets will be awarded to those who find resurrection eggs containing significant symbols of the resurrection. There will be candy, doughnuts and gifts for all families.

This event is made possible by Pine River-Backus area churches, local businesses and volunteers.

Pequot Lakes

An Easter egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. outside at the Trailside Center at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church.

Participants are advised to arrive early. Registration in age groups and for gifts and prizes will start at 9:15 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos.

Thousands of eggs will be divided between the three search areas. This event is for ages 0-12, and the age groups will be separated by ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

The hunt for ages 0-4 may be inside if the area receives 3 or more inches of snow this week.

Crosslake

The Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and Crosslake Town Square will throw their Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crosslake Town Square.

The event will include a huge Easter egg hunt, professional photos with the Easter Bunny, games and treats.

Nisswa

The Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary will host its annual Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and under at 10 a.m. at the Legion. The Easter Bunny will be present to greet children.

If weather does not permit an outdoor hunt, children will be given bags with eggs until they run out. Hot dogs, soda and chips will be served.

Lake Shore

The Lake Shore Police Department will sponsor its annual Easter egg hunt for ages 0-10 at 11 a.m. at a new location — the Bar Harbor parking lot.

Parking will be along County State Aid Highway 77.

Usually held at Fritz Loven Park, this year there is too much snow to have the egg hunt there.

