April Parkinson’s disease support group meeting canceled

The group will meet in May

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will not meet Thursday, April 6, as previously scheduled.

The group’s next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Lord of Life Church in Baxter.

Those with questions are encouraged to call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
