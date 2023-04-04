April classes announced at Pine River's Balsam Moon

PINE RIVER — Spring is on its way and classes and activities are gearing up at Balsam Moon Preserve, a non-profit organization located 10 miles west and south of Pine River on the edge of The Foothills State Forest.

Friday, April 21 will honor Earth Day with a meditation and walk on the labyrinth in the woods, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.. All are welcome to come focus on this special day.

Gardening 101 with Master Gardener Geoff Davidge will run 9 a.m.-Noon, Saturday, April 22. He’ll present basic information on soil health, seed starting, garden planning, growing, composting and harvesting. Though this is geared to a beginner gardener, there is always new information to be gained by participating.

A StoryWalk® Daycamp especially for children ages 6-12 is offered from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and will feature an adventure along a trail in the woods featuring a story, movements and activities. A snack, craft and daypack exercise will also be part of the adventure. Space is limited so early sign up is encouraged.

Backcountry Cooking from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, will engage participants in hands-on cooking over an open fire and using a camp stove while learning safety in nature.

There is also room for participants to schedule a sustainability tour/visit that can include a lunch or snack, or schedule their group meeting out in nature. Facilities include screened pavilion, campfire, labyrinth, nature trails, pond, wood-fired barrel oven, flower & vegetable gardens, orchard, StoryWalk trail, deep winter greenhouse and numerous applications of solar energy. There are also limited overnight facilities for a simple rustic experience in the cordwood constructed cabins should anyone wish to schedule an overnight stay.

Participants may register for classes and activities via the website https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam/events-programs or by calling Balsam Moon Preserve at 218-587-3808.

Balsam Moon practices an economy of “reciprocity”, giving in accordance to what a person receives (i.e., labor, money, goods needed, etc.), for a balance; it is not “required”. Balsam Moon trust that participants will honor a different way of doing economy.

More information about Balsam Moon Preserve is available at the website at: https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam or on Facebook, by email at BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or phone 218-587-3808.