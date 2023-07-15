Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Apply through Aug. 18 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

The three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29

110421-whitetail-deer-shutterstock.jpg
Whitetail deer surprised coming up out of a swamp. Photo illustration, Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Friday, Aug. 18. This year, the three-day hunt will happen Oct. 27-29 (Friday through Sunday, application code 668).

A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.

Complete details on how to apply, hunt rules and other important instructions are available on the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/hunting/deer/camp-ripley-archery-hunt.html ).

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal epaper front pages.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read headlines from the July 6-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Community
Crow Wing County launches website photo contest
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
BeanHoleDays_2022_Logo_FullColor_V02.png
Community
Big bean festival coming up in Pequot Lakes
7h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
0831_PL-BLOTTER.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 15, 2023
9h ago
071423-danecdotes-new-job.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: Not goodbye, but see you later
1d ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller July 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake goes with full-time fire chief
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt