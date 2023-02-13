99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Applications open for sesquicentennial farm recognition

Deadline to apply to Minnesota Farm Bureau is March 6

021123-sesquicentennial-farm-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 13, 2023 05:57 AM
ST. PAUL — Applications are open for the Minnesota Farm Bureau Sesquicentennial Farm program, honoring Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 150 years.

The deadline to apply is March 6.

To qualify, the farm must:

  • Be at least 150 years old in 2023 according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. The farm bureau asks that applicants do not send originals or copies of records. 
  • Demonstrate ownership by the applying family for 150 years or more. “Family” is defined as parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, first cousins and direct in-laws (father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, son-in-law). 
  • Have continuous ownership. Continuous residence on farm is not required. 
  • Consist of 50 or more acres and currently be involved in agricultural production. 
A commemorative certificate signed by the governor of Minnesota, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign.

Recipients will be announced in April.

Applications are available at www.fbmn.org . More information is available from Pam Debele at pam.debele@fbmn.org or 651-768-2111.

Century Farm program applications are also open. Information is available online at mnstatefair.org or fbmn.org ; by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4417; or at statewide county extension offices.

Applications are due by March 6. Recipients will be announced in the spring. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

