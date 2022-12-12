Apothecary shop opens in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Seeds of Healing Apothecary has had an online store since 2017, and is now opening its first brick and mortar location at 30976 Government Drive, just off the bike trail in downtown Pequot Lakes.

Seeds of Healing Apothecary business sign in Pequot Lakes, shown Dec. 5, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Seeds of Healing Apothecary was open the weekend of Dec. 3-4 , featuring local handmade gift boutique items such as artwork, jewelry, candles, herbal teas, infused oils and seasonal offerings.

A Christmas celebration is planned for the weekend of Dec. 17-18 called Santa’s Artisan Workshop. The two-day event will feature a station to create essential oil roller balls, a gift-wrapping station, kids craft station, personalized gift boxes of different sizes available, drawings and a magical mailbox to send letters to Santa.

Future plans for the shop include a tonic bar that will include “crafttails” like elderberry tea, fire ciders and other seasonal offerings.

The space will also host integrative wellness services and consultations, a variety of classes, as well as herbal classes for children and adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to create a space for people to gather. To enjoy and learn about botanicals and their healing properties and to support other local artisans and their crafts,” Jenna Hadley Johnsen, owner, said in a news release.

The community is invited to stop by and meet Johnsen, learn about her future offerings and shop local this holiday season.