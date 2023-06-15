Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area

The event begins Friday, June 23

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

IRONTON — The Antique Snowmobile Club of America will host its 2023 summer meeting Friday-Sunday, June 23-25, at the Scorpion Museum in Ironton.

The club was started in 1976 and has issued more than 3,000 memberships throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, all for the express purpose of keeping the heritage of snowmobiling alive and thriving.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Every year throughout the snowbelt, ASCOA holds both summer and winter meetings for officers and members. Host communities are invited to be part of the fun, year-in and year-out. Typically, the event draws over 100 out-of-town participants to the host communities.

For this summer’s meeting, the Cuyuna lakes area was chosen for its historical significance to the sport of snowmobiling, largely through the contributions of Trail-A-Sled, Inc. and Scorpion Snowmobiles, once located in the Crosby-Ironton area.

For dinner tickets and registration, contact ASCOA President Dave Guenther at ascoa921@tds.net or 218-831-1636.

