Another winter weather advisory issued for Crow Wing and Cass counties

Crow Wing and Cass counties are under yet another winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 27, with a chance of freezing rain and snow through the day.

Freezing rain Monday morning is predicted to become a rain/snow mix by midday before transitioning to light to moderate snow Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Duluth said in an email briefing.

Ice accumulations up to 0.25 inches are possible. Amounts may increase or decrease depending on when the rain switches over to snow.

Northern Crow Wing and Cass counties are included in a sharp gradient in the northward extent of ice accumulations.

Ice accumulations are likely to lead to difficult and hazardous driving conditions throughout Monday, the weather service said.

Less than an inch of snow is forecast for the area.

Forecast

Sunday night, Feb. 26: A chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

A chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday, Feb. 27: A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain between 3-5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain between 3-5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday, Feb. 28: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Tuesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Wednesday, March 1: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4 below zero. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4 below zero. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thursday, March 2: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday, March 3: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday, March 3: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Duluth