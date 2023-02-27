99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Another winter weather advisory issued for Crow Wing and Cass counties

Monday travelers should be aware of ice accumulations on roads from freezing rain

Winter weather ice accumulation predictions Feb. 27, 2023.png
Ice accumulation is possible Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 26, 2023 07:40 PM

Crow Wing and Cass counties are under yet another winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 27, with a chance of freezing rain and snow through the day.

Winter weather advisory Feb. 27, 2023.png
Crow Wing and Cass counties are part of a winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

Freezing rain Monday morning is predicted to become a rain/snow mix by midday before transitioning to light to moderate snow Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Duluth said in an email briefing.

Ice accumulations up to 0.25 inches are possible. Amounts may increase or decrease depending on when the rain switches over to snow.

Winter weather ice storm tips Feb. 27, 2023.png
The National Weather Service shares tips for ice storms Feb. 27, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

Northern Crow Wing and Cass counties are included in a sharp gradient in the northward extent of ice accumulations.

Ice accumulations are likely to lead to difficult and hazardous driving conditions throughout Monday, the weather service said.

Less than an inch of snow is forecast for the area.

Forecast

  • Sunday night, Feb. 26: A chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
  • Monday, Feb. 27: A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain between 3-5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
  • Monday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 28: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
  • Tuesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
  • Wednesday, March 1: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4 below zero. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
  • Thursday, March 2: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
  • Friday, March 3: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Saturday, March 3: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Duluth

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
