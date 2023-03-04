Another chance for 4+ inches of snow coming Sunday-Monday for Crow Wing and Cass counties

March continues to roar in like a lion as a winter storm watch extends across central Minnesota from 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, to 6 p.m. Monday.

Winter storm watch for March 5-6, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

The watch includes Crow Wing and Cass counties with the possibility of 4 inches or more of snow.

The National Weather Service in Duluth’s first briefing on this potential storm predicts the following chances of snow from early Sunday evening to late Monday evening:

Crow Wing County has an 86% chance and northern Cass County a 75% chance of 2 inches or more of snow.

Crow Wing County has a 66% chance and northern Cass County a 56% chance of 4 inches or more of snow.

Crow Wing County has a 41% chance and northern Cass County a 35% chance of 6 inches or more of snow.

Crow Wing County has a 21% chance and northern Cass County a 19% chance of 8 inches or more of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from late Sunday night to early Monday afternoon.

Expected snowfall start times shown for March 5-6, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

Snowfall is expected to start from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday across most of Crow Wing County and southern Cass County, and 3-6 p.m. in northeast Crow Wing County over the northern border into Cass County.