Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

News Local

Another chance for 4+ inches of snow coming Sunday-Monday for Crow Wing and Cass counties

Both counties are under a winter storm watch

Winter storm snowfall probabilities March 5, 2023.png
Snowfall probabilities listed for March 5-6, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 04, 2023 09:46 AM

March continues to roar in like a lion as a winter storm watch extends across central Minnesota from 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, to 6 p.m. Monday.

Winter storm watch Sunday, March 5, 2023.png
Winter storm watch for March 5-6, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

The watch includes Crow Wing and Cass counties with the possibility of 4 inches or more of snow.

The National Weather Service in Duluth’s first briefing on this potential storm predicts the following chances of snow from early Sunday evening to late Monday evening:

  • Crow Wing County has an 86% chance and northern Cass County a 75% chance of 2 inches or more of snow.
  • Crow Wing County has a 66% chance and northern Cass County a 56% chance of 4 inches or more of snow.
  • Crow Wing County has a 41% chance and northern Cass County a 35% chance of 6 inches or more of snow.
  • Crow Wing County has a 21% chance and northern Cass County a 19% chance of 8 inches or more of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from late Sunday night to early Monday afternoon.

Winter storm snow starting March 5, 2023.png
Expected snowfall start times shown for March 5-6, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

Snowfall is expected to start from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday across most of Crow Wing County and southern Cass County, and 3-6 p.m. in northeast Crow Wing County over the northern border into Cass County.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
