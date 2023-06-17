Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Annual Pine River Watershed Alliance meeting is June 20

Attendees will be invited to provide feedback to plan for the future

pine-river-watershed-alliance-logo.jpg
Logo from https://www.prwa.us
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — The Pine River Watershed Alliance will hold its annual meeting from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Ideal Community Center.

Alliance members and area residents are invited to provide feedback on the PRWA accomplishments and possible future plans.

In 2006, the PRWA had a survey to help create the current mission, vision and action plan. Though another survey could be useful, organizers believe a dialogue with members would be more beneficial.

The annual meeting will be followed by the monthly board meeting, which attendees are welcome to stay for.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
