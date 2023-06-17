Annual Pine River Watershed Alliance meeting is June 20

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — The Pine River Watershed Alliance will hold its annual meeting from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Ideal Community Center.

Alliance members and area residents are invited to provide feedback on the PRWA accomplishments and possible future plans.

In 2006, the PRWA had a survey to help create the current mission, vision and action plan. Though another survey could be useful, organizers believe a dialogue with members would be more beneficial.

The annual meeting will be followed by the monthly board meeting, which attendees are welcome to stay for.