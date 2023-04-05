Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
She'll lead Good Friday and Easter services at Christian Assemblies of God
CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church will host a Good Friday evening of worship at 7 p.m. April 7 featuring guest worship leader Anna Espeseth.
Espeseth is a 2020 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who is a worship ministries major at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.
She recently led worship as part of worship nights in Lakeland and served on a New York City mission outreach.
Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church's Easter service Sunday, April 9, will feature an Easter breakfast at 9:45 a.m., the Easter service at 10:45 a.m. with a message by Pastor Gary Espeseth, worship with Anna Espeseth and activities for kids.
For more information, visit CrosslakeChristian.com.
ADVERTISEMENT