Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church will host a Good Friday evening of worship at 7 p.m. April 7 featuring guest worship leader Anna Espeseth.

Espeseth is a 2020 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who is a worship ministries major at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

Read more local area news





She recently led worship as part of worship nights in Lakeland and served on a New York City mission outreach.

Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church's Easter service Sunday, April 9, will feature an Easter breakfast at 9:45 a.m., the Easter service at 10:45 a.m. with a message by Pastor Gary Espeseth, worship with Anna Espeseth and activities for kids.

For more information, visit CrosslakeChristian.com.