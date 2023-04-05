50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church

She'll lead Good Friday and Easter services at Christian Assemblies of God

Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Anna Espeseth will be the guest worship leader April 7 and 9, 2023, at Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church.
Contributed / Carrie Espeseth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church will host a Good Friday evening of worship at 7 p.m. April 7 featuring guest worship leader Anna Espeseth.

Espeseth is a 2020 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who is a worship ministries major at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

She recently led worship as part of worship nights in Lakeland and served on a New York City mission outreach.

Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church's Easter service Sunday, April 9, will feature an Easter breakfast at 9:45 a.m., the Easter service at 10:45 a.m. with a message by Pastor Gary Espeseth, worship with Anna Espeseth and activities for kids.

For more information, visit CrosslakeChristian.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
