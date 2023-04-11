An Evening in Tuscany fundraiser set April 25 in Hackensack

HACKENSACK — Community members are invited to An Evening in Tuscany, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Faith in Action for Cass County, on Tuesday, April 25, in the Union Church fellowship hall in Hackensack.

The meal is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to give a free will offering at the door to support Faith in Action’s programs.

The meal will be served at tables. Larry Kimball and Friends will provide live music.

A meal of Delizioso Spaghetti with a choice of Mike’s Special Sauce or a plain sauce with meatballs, garlic rounds, Caeser salad, beverage and a frozen dessert will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. or until the food runs out.

The Evening in Tuscany is in support of Faith in Action volunteers who have been driving and working over the winter, providing essential transportation; meal delivery; food shelf, grocery and prescription pickups; telephone visits; and basic home repairs to people living alone in rural areas.

All proceeds will go to support the volunteers. No one will be turned away.

For more information about the event or Faith in Action, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Faith in Action is a grassroots nonprofit program that coordinates community volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with transportation, caregiver respite, visiting, basic home repair, homemaking and chore services. Services are provided based on need, not income.

There are no fees for services and no age restrictions. Everyone qualifies.