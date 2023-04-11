99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

An Evening in Tuscany fundraiser set April 25 in Hackensack

Annual event helps Faith in Action for Cass County

faith in action.jpg
Faith in Action for Cass County board members Craig Wadzink and Jean Bloome invite everyone to An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner fundraiser with Faith in Action on April 25, 2023, in the Union Church fellowship hall in Hackensack.
Contributed / Faith in Action for Cass County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

HACKENSACK — Community members are invited to An Evening in Tuscany, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Faith in Action for Cass County, on Tuesday, April 25, in the Union Church fellowship hall in Hackensack.

The meal is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to give a free will offering at the door to support Faith in Action’s programs.

The meal will be served at tables. Larry Kimball and Friends will provide live music.

A meal of Delizioso Spaghetti with a choice of Mike’s Special Sauce or a plain sauce with meatballs, garlic rounds, Caeser salad, beverage and a frozen dessert will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. or until the food runs out.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The Evening in Tuscany is in support of Faith in Action volunteers who have been driving and working over the winter, providing essential transportation; meal delivery; food shelf, grocery and prescription pickups; telephone visits; and basic home repairs to people living alone in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

All proceeds will go to support the volunteers. No one will be turned away.

For more information about the event or Faith in Action, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com .

Faith in Action is a grassroots nonprofit program that coordinates community volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with transportation, caregiver respite, visiting, basic home repair, homemaking and chore services. Services are provided based on need, not income.

There are no fees for services and no age restrictions. Everyone qualifies.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County sets summer landfill hours
April 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Subsections 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes speech team takes second at subsections
April 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0629pl-pine-river-backus-school.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus School Board learns Alternative Learning Program details
April 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: April is testing season in Minnesota schools
April 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis Raske
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Theater, essential oils and tie dying classes set in Pequot Lakes
April 10, 2023 04:57 AM
040723-last-windrow-rural-free-delivery.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: He delivered more than just the mail to our rural farm
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM