American Legion Riders raise more than $136,000 for scholarships

Stop in Pequot Lakes nets more than $7,000; riders also stop at Pine River and Backus Legions

American Legion Riders in Pequot Lakes July 27, 2023.JPG
American Legion Riders arrive at the Pequot Lakes American Legion on Thursday, July 27, 2023, as part of the Legacy Run to raise funds for student scholarships.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — On a hot and steamy afternoon last week, around 40 motorcycles rolled into Pequot Lakes.

These motorcyclists were on much more than a leisurely summer ride Thursday, July 27. The American Legion Riders were raising money for student scholarships on a four-day, 900-mile Legacy Run through the state.

Read more from Nancy Vogt

When the run ended Sunday, July 30, they had raised $136,469 for the Legacy Scholarship Fund that provides help for children with a parent who died or became 50% or more disabled during any war.

The riders’ stay in Pequot Lakes was short, but it was long enough to enjoy snacks at the American Legion Post 49 and — more importantly — collect more than $7,385 toward their cause.

pl-legion-commander-b-medeiros-june-2023-horiz.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes American Legion to mark 100 years
Club votes in second-ever female commander
Jun 15
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

That total included $5,000 from Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49 and $2,000 from the Pequot Lakes American Legion Auxiliary.

The riders stopped at the Pine River American Legion too, before ending their first day — which started in North Branch — in Walker.

Friday, July 28, included a stop at the Backus American Legion, with the day ending in Thief River Falls. They finished Saturday, July 29, in Moorhead before wrapping up the run Sunday, July 30, in Spicer.

Riders come from across the state. When they started July 27, they had 72 registered riders and 42 bikes, said Jody Hassing, Legacy Run chair.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

