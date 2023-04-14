99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
American Legion national commander to visit Hackensack

Legion will host a members-only luncheon during the visit

Troiola_Vincent.jpg
Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, the American Legion national commander, shown in April 2023.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

HACKENSACK — American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, of New York, will visit Minnesota on April 16-21, and will be at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at the Hackensack American Legion Post 202.

This event is for members only and the post will be closed to the public until 3 p.m.

The cost for members is $10.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
