American Legion national commander to visit Hackensack

HACKENSACK — American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, of New York, will visit Minnesota on April 16-21, and will be at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at the Hackensack American Legion Post 202.

This event is for members only and the post will be closed to the public until 3 p.m.

The cost for members is $10.