Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American Association of University Women to meet Dec. 10 in Brainerd

"A Cup of Christmas Tea" is topic of discussion

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 02, 2022 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Congregation Church in Brainerd.

The program will be, "A Cup of Christmas Tea," and it will feature songs and reading from the famous book.

Read more 'Things To Do'
glapa-logo.jpg
Local
Cast and crew announced for Pequot Lakes performance of 'The Great Gatsby'
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
December 20, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
miss-nisswa-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Contestants sought for Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition
Registration is open until Feb. 4; pageant is March
December 20, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
112922-december-events-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: Dec. 21, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023 events
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
December 20, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Balsam-Moon-sized-Logo.jpg
Local
Winter solstice event is Dec. 21 north of Pine River
Balsam Moon Preserve invites participants to say goodbye to the past
December 18, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Savi Skin Studio.jpg
Local
Savi Skin Studio wins Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
December 16, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Santa Claus
Local
Pine River Parade of Lights warms up the weekend
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
December 15, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Classes on crocheting and gym time slated in Pequot Lakes
Classes started Dec. 11
December 14, 2022 04:01 PM
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1035.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes lights up park for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town
Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights
December 14, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
112922-december-events-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: Dec. 14-18, 2022, events in Brainerd lakes area
Take a look at upcoming holiday events
December 14, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

A gift exchange game will also take place.

For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBRAINERD
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal