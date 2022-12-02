American Association of University Women to meet Dec. 10 in Brainerd
"A Cup of Christmas Tea" is topic of discussion
BRAINERD — The Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Congregation Church in Brainerd.
The program will be, "A Cup of Christmas Tea," and it will feature songs and reading from the famous book.
A gift exchange game will also take place.
For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.
