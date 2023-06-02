American Association of University Women in Brainerd to meet June 5

BRAINERD — The Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the First Congregational Church at 415 Juniper St, Brainerd.

This last program of the season will focus on the importance of keeping physically healthy and mentally sharp.

It will be a catered, picnic-style gathering.

For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.