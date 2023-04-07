50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Aging with Attitude is topic of Pine River church presentation

Dan Hegstad will also share an Intro to Tai Chi on April 12

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Motivational speaker Dan Hegstad will share a presentation, "Aging with Attitude and an Intro to Tai Chi," from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the lower level dining hall at Pine River United Methodist Church.

His presentation is part of the Old Age is Not for Sissies series.

Use the Third Street entrance.

