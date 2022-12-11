Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After hourlong public discussion, Pequot Lakes City Council approves 21.44% tax hike

2023 city levy is set at $2,241,200, which is $387,475 higher than this year’s levy

PequotLakesCityHallSign.JPG
PineandLakes Echo Journal file photo.
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 11, 2022 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — After hearing from seven people in person at the Monday, Dec. 5, truth in taxation meeting, reading a couple of written letters and having conversation for more than an hour, the Pequot Lakes City Council approved its final tax levy and budgets for 2023.

The council set the 2023 city levy at $2,241,200, which is a 21.44% increase and $387,475 higher than this year’s levy.

The city’s final levy tax rate is 49.98%.

Read more Pequot Lakes City Council news
Pequot Lakes retirees honored Dec. 5, 2022.JPG
Local
Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees leave their posts
Zoning specialist and fire chief retire from those positions; police chief will become Crow Wing County sheriff
December 08, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Deadline is Nov. 25 to submit Pequot Lakes flag design
Design must have the bobber water tower and the year 1902
November 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes bobber water tower May 2022.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes City Council takes action to promote residential developments
Council takes annual review of capital improvement projects and how to pay for them
November 12, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
PequotLakesCityHallBldg.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes splash pad will open in spring 2023
Council talks about Patriot Avenue test design, wastewater improvements, housing while meeting at new time and day
October 11, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
pequot-lakes-tower-file.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes City Council approves HRA levy, but seeks more transparency
City is on the hook for bond payments, but wants to know why they keep coming up short
September 29, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pequot Lakes splash pad September 2022.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes splash pad may open yet for test run
Apartment complex may be built in Heart of the Good Life development
September 20, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
2065847+1008_bobber_tower.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes City Council adopts preliminary tax levy with plans to pare it down
Council meets goal of setting preliminary levy at 50% of the projected 2023 net tax capacity; mayor promotes lower number
September 19, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

People spoke against the tax levy increase in light of increased property values that occurred and hard economic times.

An audience member said residents can handle small bites in tax hikes, but not a huge hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a bad time for a big hike, another said.

The roughly 15 audience members were told Crow Wing County, not cities or other municipalities, set property values. So questions about increased property valuations should be addressed to the county.

The council acknowledged the big tax levy increase and said they understood residents’ concerns. For over an hour, the council, city administrator and audience had a congenial, educational conversation regarding the tax process and the city’s position.

2065847+1008_bobber_tower.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes City Council adopts preliminary tax levy with plans to pare it down
Council meets goal of setting preliminary levy at 50% of the projected 2023 net tax capacity; mayor promotes lower number
September 19, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Mayor Tyler Gardner said the biggest problem is the city had minimal tax levy increases in the past dozen years, and substantial cutting last year, including reduced staffing.

Now the city faces needs to repair roads, etc., that requires more tax money.

Council member Dan Ronning said the city kicked the can down the road for a number of years and those items now need to be addressed. Regarding whether they are wants or needs, he said they are needs.

“There are very few wants in this budget,” City Administrator Rich Spiczka agreed, noting there are needs.

Council member Scott Pederson noted high fuel and electricity bills, inflation and health insurance costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the council met a goal of setting a tax levy that’s 50% of the tax rate, and he further explained that.

“This tax thing, we have worked so hard at it,” he said.

The city doesn’t have to do needed projects, but rather could let the town fall apart, Gardner said, but no one wants that.

The council shared ways the city is saving money, including not hiring a zoning specialist after a retirement and having fewer employees in the public works department.

In the end, conversation was affable and even included laughter, though no one - including the council - was happy with the tax increase.

For Pequot Lakes property owners, the city portion of their taxes includes the following for 2023:

  • General revenue tax levy: $2,106,950.
  • Tax abatement levy for Pequot Lakes Supervalu: $21,110 ($2,150 increase from this year, or 11.34% higher) This will be the 12th of 13 years for the tax abatement levy. Before the grocery store was built, the city agreed to abate the city’s portion of taxes on the increased value of the development back to the developer from 2012-24.
  • General obligation utility revenue and disposal bond 2020A levy: $87,159. This bond was issued to fund the Rasmussen Road and South Washington Avenue project. The general obligation portion of the bond will be paid back with levy funds and the utility revenue and disposal portion of the bond will be paid back with money from the water and sewer funds.
  • General obligation equipment certificate series 2022A: $25,981. This bond is for a city snowplow.
  • Total levy: $2,241,200 ($387,475 increase from this year, or 21.44% higher).

The council also approved a Housing and Redevelopment Authority special levy of $49,752 ($2,310 increase from last year).
Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTAXES
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal