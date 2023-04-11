Advance care planning is topic of April 14 event in Nisswa

NISSWA — Crow Wing Energized will sponsor the sixth annual Got Plans? conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

Crow Wing Energized wants to highlight the importance of advance care planning to support end-of-life wishes. This is an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of Saturday, April 16, as National Healthcare Decisions Day.

A Healthcare Directive (Advanced Care Directive) is an important document to complete prior to an illness or life-threatening injury; people should dedicate time to have meaningful conversations with loved ones.

Lucas Spaeth, an attorney who specializes in estate and elder law, will be keynote speaker April 14. He will talk about the importance of completing this document and will be available to answer questions.

He will discuss what a power of attorney is compared to a health care agent. An educational skit will be performed by Pro-Medica.

Participants will be able to meet with a specialist to complete the form. Lunch will be served; registration is required.

Cuyuna Regional Medical will have staff available and advance directive forms at the main entrance lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. CRMC’s facilitators will answer questions and discuss how to start the discussion with those close to you, determining wishes for end-of-life care and whom you want to make medical decisions. No appointment is necessary.

For more information about National Healthcare Decision Day, visit www.nhdd .org.