A tea party, an escape room and an iPad class are among Pequot Lakes Community Education offerings

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Princess Tea Party Extravaganza (ages 3-7): Noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake Town Square. Fee: $38.

Princesses and other participants will paint their very own tea set, which they will get to keep. They can then get glammed up with glitter hair extensions and a sparkly manicure before donning dresses (costumes provided by attendees for the event) and have a full princess tea party. Parents are welcome to stay. Event hostess is Jackie Wipper.

Escape the Ender Dragon Minecraft Escape Room (grades 2-6): 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 21, through online Tech Academy. Fee: $65.

Attendees will work to create a world with others with unique themed escape room adventure maps. The mission is to race through to the end and escape the Ender Dragon. Students will get a copy of the world to continue development at home. This will require Minecraft Java Edition.



Easy to Learn iPad Class: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 15-17, online or in person in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $55.

Instructor Mike Nelson will help define and demonstrate the windows 10 operating system and related features. The class will learn to navigate the desktop, use the taskbar and work with icons. Attendees will learn about apps and how they are organized in Windows 10 and use the start menu to explore even more features.