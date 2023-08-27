A new no-till seed drill is available for rent in Pine River

PINE RIVER — A new No-till Drill is available vailable to rent by landowners from the Hunt Utilities Group Campus in Pine River. The Cass and Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation Districts have purchased a native seed drill which can be rented out by landowners.

A Truax no-till seed drill is available for rental from the Hunt Utilities Group campus in Pine River as of July 28, 2023. Contributed / Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

The Truax 7516 drill has a 10-foot planting width and can plant things like cover crops, native prairie, and pasture mixes. It can be planted directly into wheat stubble, soybean residue, pasture, or corn stalks. The Crow Wing and Cass SWCD’s goal is to make equipment more readily available to landowners considering soil health practices. Instead of one landowner purchasing a drill for their operation, this can be used by many and allow landowners to try these practices without fully committing purchase to a $50,000 piece of equipment.

Crow Wing SWCD District Technician Adam Maleski said “This is a real opportunity for landowners to rent this piece of equipment and to see how it could work into their operations on items like cover crops.”

The Drill will be rented out at $14.00/acre + $200 down deposit is required when renting the drill. The deposit will be returned when the drill is returned in satisfactory condition. Landowners that fall within the Pine River Watershed would receive first priority.

Drill rental may be arranged by contacting Adam Maleski at 218-828-6197 or adam@cwswcd.org . Funding for the native drill came from the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment through the Board of Water and Soil Resources Watershed-based Implementation Program Funds. Project partners include Happy Dancing Turtle, Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, Crow Wing County, Cass Soil and Water Conservation District, Cass County, and Board of Water and Soil Resources

