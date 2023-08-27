6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

A new no-till seed drill is available for rent in Pine River

Device protects soil health, preserving biome and topsoil

Native Seed Drill Photos 2.jpg
A Truax no-till seed drill is available for rental from the Hunt Utilities Group campus in Pine River as of July 28, 2023.
Contributed / Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — A new No-till Drill is available vailable to rent by landowners from the Hunt Utilities Group Campus in Pine River. The Cass and Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation Districts have purchased a native seed drill which can be rented out by landowners.

Native Seed Drill Photos 3.jpg
A Truax no-till seed drill is available for rental from the Hunt Utilities Group campus in Pine River as of July 28, 2023.
Contributed / Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

The Truax 7516 drill has a 10-foot planting width and can plant things like cover crops, native prairie, and pasture mixes. It can be planted directly into wheat stubble, soybean residue, pasture, or corn stalks. The Crow Wing and Cass SWCD’s goal is to make equipment more readily available to landowners considering soil health practices. Instead of one landowner purchasing a drill for their operation, this can be used by many and allow landowners to try these practices without fully committing purchase to a $50,000 piece of equipment.

Read more local area news

Crow Wing SWCD District Technician Adam Maleski said “This is a real opportunity for landowners to rent this piece of equipment and to see how it could work into their operations on items like cover crops.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The Drill will be rented out at $14.00/acre + $200 down deposit is required when renting the drill. The deposit will be returned when the drill is returned in satisfactory condition. Landowners that fall within the Pine River Watershed would receive first priority.

Pine River Map_edited.jpg
As of July 28, 2023 the Pine River Watershed has priority when renting the Truax no-till seed drill available for rental from the Hunt Utilities Group campus in Pine River.
Contributed / Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

Drill rental may be arranged by contacting Adam Maleski at 218-828-6197 or adam@cwswcd.org . Funding for the native drill came from the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment through the Board of Water and Soil Resources Watershed-based Implementation Program Funds. Project partners include Happy Dancing Turtle, Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, Crow Wing County, Cass Soil and Water Conservation District, Cass County, and Board of Water and Soil Resources

ADVERTISEMENT

Native Seed Drill Photos.jpg
A Truax no-till seed drill is available for rental from the Hunt Utilities Group campus in Pine River as of July 28, 2023.
Contributed / Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal e-paper archives Aug. 17-23, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Aug. 17-23, 2023
20h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes School Banner.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes superintendent receives ‘effective’ rating in annual review
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
082623-police-blotter-mail-theft.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 26, 2023
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Native Seed Drill Photos 2.jpg
Local
A new no-till seed drill is available for rent in Pine River
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Depot painting 1.jpg
Local
Pine River Railway Depot history preserved with paint
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Highway 10 closes to all traffic in St. Cloud Aug. 28–30
3h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
fcc-team-member-social-post-2-for-6-months-august-2023-pine-and-lakes.jpg
Local
Pine and Lakes Echo Journal running weeklong subscription sale: $2 for 6 months unlimited digital access
2d ago