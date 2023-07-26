8-year-old asks Nisswa council for zoning change to have chickens

NISSWA — Bernita Morsch had the rapt attention of the Nisswa City Council at their regular meeting Tuesday, July 18, when she asked for a zoning change to have chickens in her backyard.

“How can we say no to that?” council member Joe Hall said after Morsch, age 8, wearing a T-shirt that said “Support Backyard Chickens,” clearly and succinctly made her points during the open forum portion of the meeting.

My grandpa got bit by a tick and ended up in the emergency room. But chickens can gobble up every last tick before anyone gets sick. Bernita Morsch

“I live on Kander Court and I understand that right now I’m not allowed to have chickens in my backyard,” Morsch read from her paper, handwritten in pencil. “I always wanted to raise chickens. I like chickens because of the following reasons.”

Read more Nisswa City Council news





Chickens eat ticks.

“My grandpa got bit by a tick and ended up in the emergency room,” Morsch said. “But chickens can gobble up every last tick before anyone gets sick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eggs are so yummy. Scrambled is my favorite. Bernita Morsch

Chickens provide eggs.

“Eggs are so yummy. Scrambled is my favorite,” she said.

Not only are they easy to take care of, they will teach me responsibility. Bernita Morsch

Chickens eat table scraps.

This makes less waste for the landfill, she said, and their droppings can be used for compost.

“Not only are they easy to take care of, they will teach me responsibility,” Morsch said.

This is Bernita Morsch's letter she read Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to the Nisswa City Council asking for a zoning change to have chickens at her home. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

She brought a petition her neighbors signed in support of her request, saying she told her neighbors she would follow these rules:

Have a maximum of seven chickens.

of seven chickens. Keep them safe in a chicken coop so they don’t run off.

a chicken coop so they don’t run off. Have no roosters so they don’t make noise.

so they don’t make noise. Use their poop as compost for great fertilizer.

compost for great fertilizer. Have no smell because of a small flock and clean coop.

How can we say no to that? Joe Hall, Nisswa City Council member

“I hope you support my request,” Morsch said, asking if the council had any questions for her.

The council had no questions, instead praising Morsch for her presentation and referring the matter to the planning and zoning commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Hall participated in the meeting remotely via Zoom.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.